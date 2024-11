2017 St. Louis Cardinals Schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Finally the St. Louis Cardinals will open their season at Busch Stadium, as their first pitch of 2017 will be against the Chicago Cubs on April 3rd. The full 2017 schedule was released today… pic.twitter.com/cF2cfLG4cN Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 14, 2016 photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending