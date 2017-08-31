EDWARDSVILLE – City Park will again be the setting for the Global Brew Tap House Oktoberfest on Sat., Sept. 16, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For the third year, Gori Julian & Associates will co-sponsor this fun-filled, one-day community event.

The event offers attractions for people of all ages and is free to attend. The festival is filled with authentic Oktoberfest live music, a sampling of over 20 beers for those 21 and older, German food, and fun. A photo booth, 50/50 drawing and a raffle for a trip for two to Germany with brewery tours will also be held. This year, the Edwardsville Children’s Museum will be on-site for children’s activities and for those feeling more adventurous, STL Interactives will have a climbing wall for adults and children alike. A 2K run was also added this year that will begin at 11 a.m. to kick off the event. Online registration for the race is available at http://www.finallapracing.com/gbpubrun.

“Every year Oktoberfest gets bigger and better, and this year we’ve added a 2K Beer Run to kick off the day’s activities as well as various features to help make this an event for everyone,” said Ryan High, owner of Global Brew Tap House.

In addition to more events and activities for all ages at the event, Gori Julian & Associates has generously decided to match all sponsorships. The match in sponsorships is being donated to MARF and will include event sponsors at the various levels that have already signed-up for Oktoberfest, as well as any new sponsors added through Fri., Sept. 8.

According to Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., “A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). We are very committed to MARF and their tremendous impact on Mesothelioma research, and this is just one more way to show our commitment and be involved. Our intent is that Oktoberfest continues to grow, as does the awareness for MARF.”

Companies throughout the region have signed on as event sponsors, including Simmons Hanly Conroy as the Heidelberg Castle Sponsor. Lanier Law Firm and Gori, Realtors® are Black Forest Sponsors. Pohlman USA, Kurowski Shultz, LLC, Hurford Architects and First Collinsville Bank are Brandenburg Gate Sponsors. Rhine River Sponsors include First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust, Scott Credit Union, Loellke Plumbing, Inc., Town & Country Bank, Cork Tree Creative, Inc., Fowler Technology Services and Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. This year’s Prost Sponsors are What to Wear, Spencer Gear, Furlong Printing and Dale, Peggy, Jennifer and Sarah Bode.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

About Global Brew Tap House

Global Brew Tap House opened the doors in 2011 in Edwardsville, IL by co-founders Ryan & Laura High. Home to over 200 craft beers and a select wine offering, Global Brew has a variety of options for everyone! The brand has expanded operations to Missouri & Iowa, along with additional Illinois locations in O’Fallon and St. Charles through corporate and franchise expansion. For more information on Global Brew, visit http://www.globalbrew.com or contact info@globalbrew.com.

