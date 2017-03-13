SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today encouraged young photographers to submit photos for the 2017 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest. The contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state.

“Illinois continues to be a leader in farming and strives for agricultural diversity,” Frerichs said. “This contest gives students an opportunity to capture the beauty of our state and showcase the importance of agriculture in Illinois.”

The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest from Illinois students, ages 8-18. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student is allowed to submit up to two photos by June 27, 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

The photo contest is part of the Ag Invest program and offers an opportunity for Illinois students to submit their most innovative or scenic picture that depicts their vision of agriculture in our state. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing materials and on display at the 2017 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, processing, milling, transitioning, livestock purchases and other costs.

To read all of the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit our website at www.illinoistreasurer.gov or contact Rebecca Huston at 217.558.6217.

About the Illinois Treasurer

The Illinois Treasurer is the state’s chief investment officer and Frerichs is a Certified Public Finance Officer. He protects consumers by encouraging savings plans for college or trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, and removing barriers to a secure retirement. As the state’s Chief Investment Officer, he actively manages approximately $25 billion. The portfolio includes $13 billion in state funds, $7 billion in college savings plans and $5 billion on behalf of local and state governments. The investment approach is cautious to ensure the preservation of capital and returns $28 to the state for every $1 spent in operations. The Treasurer’s Office predates Illinois incorporation in 1818. Voters in 1848 chose to make it an elected office

More like this: