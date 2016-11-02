2016 Prairie StateAll-Conference Football team announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Praire State Conference has announced the 2016 Prairie State All-Conference Football Team, along with other specific awards. Congratulations to the athletes on their spectacular accomplishments. Defensive Player of the Year Ben Marley-Nokomis Secondary/ Defensive Back 1st Team Trenton Eckert- Pawnee Unanimous Selection Zach Wells- EAWR Jordan Brunk- South Fork Kincaid Connor Engleman- Nokomis 2nd Team Earl Green- Metro East Lutheran Chase Williams- Bunker Hill Jayce Maag- Alton Marquette Brady McAfee- Alton Marquette Honorable Mention Jeremy Strebel- Alton Marquette Robert Klopmeier- Bunker Hill Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive Drew Watson- Nokomis Zaide Wilson-EAWR Linebackers 1st Team Evan Roberts- Pawnee Will Hurst- Alton Marquette Christian Summers- Bunker Hill Zach Kincade- East Alton Wood River 2nd Team Austin Galloway- Pawnee Ryan Archibald- Nokomis Dawson Williams- South Fork Kincaid Jonathon Darrah- Mt. Olive Honorable Mention Nick DeVries- Mt. Olive Blake Delany- South Fork Kincaid Brett Clardy- Bunker Hill Xavier Jones- Alton Marquette Domonic Scroggins- EAWR Lukas Westbrook- EAWR Austin Yates- Bunker Hill Defensive Line 1st Team Brayden Sabol- Nokomis Unanimous Selection Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive Sam Stemm- Alton Marquette Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid 2nd Team Bryce Barton- South Fork Kincaid Clayton David- Bunker Hill Alex Tesson- Alton Marquette Jacob Vassos- East Alton Wood River Honorable Mention James Malone- Alton Marquette, Brandon Buhs- Alton Marquette, Hunter Morales- EAWR, Kyle Johnson- Metro East Lutheran, Tyler Menke- Alton Marquette Special Teams/ Punter 1st Team Liam Maher- Alton Marquette 2nd Team Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid Honorable Mention Justin Englar- EAWR, Drew Watson- Nokomis Offensive Player of the Year Seth Foster- South Fork Kincaid Receivers Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! 1st Team Chase Williams- Bunker Hill Unanimous Selection Connor Engelman-Nokomis Trenton Eckert- Pawnee 2nd Team Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid Bryce Parish- Mt. Olive Andrew Herpstrieth- Nokomis Honorable Mention Dane Sellars- Bunker Hill, Lukas Westbrook- EAWR, Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive, Zach Wells- EAWR, Nathan Goebel-South Fork Kincaid Offensive Line 1st Team Bryce Barton- South Fork Kincaid Jacob Vassos- EAWR Evan Roberts- Pawnee Brayden Sabol- Nokomis Marshall Youngblood- Alton Marquette 2nd Team Sam Stemm- Alton Marquette Nick Lawless- Mt. Olive Landon Ferrill- South Fork Kincaid Kai Luckert- Metro East Lutheran Zach Kincaide- East Alton Wood River Honorable Mention Jake Bennett- Mt. Olive Griffin Smock- South Fork Kincaid Konnor Morrissey- Alton Marquette Keagan Brown- Pawnee Joey Copeland- EAWR Jakob Jarden- Bunker Hill Ben Marley- Nokomis Michael West- Pawnee Ben Kahl- Bunker Hill Mathew Strazar- Nokomis Quarterback 1st Team Kolton Behrent- Pawnee 2nd Team Stormmy Coffman- Bunker Hill Honorable Mention Justin Englar- EAWR Drew Watson- Nokomis Running Backs 1st Team Zach Womack- EAWR Ethan Clarke- Pawnee Austin Galloway- Pawnee 2nd Team D’Avion Peebles- Alton Marquette Jonathan Darrah- Mt. Olive Dawson Williams- South Fork Kincaid Honorable mention Gabe Grimes- East Alton Wood River Treven Swingler- Alton Marquette Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive Special Teams/ Kicker 1st Team Liam Maher- Alton Marquette Unanimous Selection 2nd Team Andrew Herpstreith- Nokomis Honorable Mention Trenton Eckert- Pawnee More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending