2016 Prairie StateAll-Conference Football team announced
ALTON - The Praire State Conference has announced the 2016 Prairie State All-Conference Football Team, along with other specific awards. Congratulations to the athletes on their spectacular accomplishments.
Defensive Player of the Year
Ben Marley-Nokomis
Secondary/ Defensive Back
1st Team
Trenton Eckert- Pawnee Unanimous Selection
Zach Wells- EAWR
Jordan Brunk- South Fork Kincaid
Connor Engleman- Nokomis
2nd Team
Earl Green- Metro East Lutheran
Chase Williams- Bunker Hill
Jayce Maag- Alton Marquette
Brady McAfee- Alton Marquette
Honorable Mention
Jeremy Strebel- Alton Marquette
Robert Klopmeier- Bunker Hill
Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive
Drew Watson- Nokomis
Zaide Wilson-EAWR
Linebackers
1st Team
Evan Roberts- Pawnee
Will Hurst- Alton Marquette
Christian Summers- Bunker Hill
Zach Kincade- East Alton Wood River
2nd Team
Austin Galloway- Pawnee
Ryan Archibald- Nokomis
Dawson Williams- South Fork Kincaid
Jonathon Darrah- Mt. Olive
Honorable Mention
Nick DeVries- Mt. Olive
Blake Delany- South Fork Kincaid
Brett Clardy- Bunker Hill
Xavier Jones- Alton Marquette
Domonic Scroggins- EAWR
Lukas Westbrook- EAWR
Austin Yates- Bunker Hill
Defensive Line
1st Team
Brayden Sabol- Nokomis Unanimous Selection
Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive
Sam Stemm- Alton Marquette
Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid
2nd Team
Bryce Barton- South Fork Kincaid
Clayton David- Bunker Hill
Alex Tesson- Alton Marquette
Jacob Vassos- East Alton Wood River
Honorable Mention
James Malone- Alton Marquette, Brandon Buhs- Alton Marquette, Hunter Morales- EAWR, Kyle Johnson- Metro East Lutheran, Tyler Menke- Alton Marquette
Special Teams/ Punter
1st Team
Liam Maher- Alton Marquette
2nd Team
Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid
Honorable Mention
Justin Englar- EAWR, Drew Watson- Nokomis
Offensive Player of the Year
Seth Foster- South Fork Kincaid
Receivers
1st Team
Chase Williams- Bunker Hill Unanimous Selection
Connor Engelman-Nokomis
Trenton Eckert- Pawnee
2nd Team
Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid
Bryce Parish- Mt. Olive
Andrew Herpstrieth- Nokomis
Honorable Mention
Dane Sellars- Bunker Hill, Lukas Westbrook- EAWR, Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive, Zach Wells- EAWR, Nathan Goebel-South Fork Kincaid
Offensive Line
1st Team
Bryce Barton- South Fork Kincaid
Jacob Vassos- EAWR
Evan Roberts- Pawnee
Brayden Sabol- Nokomis
Marshall Youngblood- Alton Marquette
2nd Team
Sam Stemm- Alton Marquette
Nick Lawless- Mt. Olive
Landon Ferrill- South Fork Kincaid
Kai Luckert- Metro East Lutheran
Zach Kincaide- East Alton Wood River
Honorable Mention
Jake Bennett- Mt. Olive
Griffin Smock- South Fork Kincaid
Konnor Morrissey- Alton Marquette
Keagan Brown- Pawnee
Joey Copeland- EAWR
Jakob Jarden- Bunker Hill
Ben Marley- Nokomis
Michael West- Pawnee
Ben Kahl- Bunker Hill
Mathew Strazar- Nokomis
Quarterback
1st Team
Kolton Behrent- Pawnee
2nd Team
Stormmy Coffman- Bunker Hill
Honorable Mention
Justin Englar- EAWR
Drew Watson- Nokomis
Running Backs
1st Team
Zach Womack- EAWR
Ethan Clarke- Pawnee
Austin Galloway- Pawnee
2nd Team
D’Avion Peebles- Alton Marquette
Jonathan Darrah- Mt. Olive
Dawson Williams- South Fork Kincaid
Honorable mention
Gabe Grimes- East Alton Wood River
Treven Swingler- Alton Marquette
Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive
Special Teams/ Kicker
1st Team
Liam Maher- Alton Marquette Unanimous Selection
2nd Team
Andrew Herpstreith- Nokomis
Honorable Mention
Trenton Eckert- Pawnee
