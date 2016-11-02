ALTON - The Praire State Conference has announced the 2016 Prairie State All-Conference Football Team, along with other specific awards. Congratulations to the athletes on their spectacular accomplishments. 

Defensive Player of the Year

Ben Marley-Nokomis

Secondary/ Defensive Back

1st Team

Trenton Eckert- Pawnee                    Unanimous Selection

Zach Wells- EAWR

Jordan Brunk- South Fork Kincaid

Connor Engleman- Nokomis

2nd Team

Earl Green- Metro East Lutheran

Chase Williams- Bunker Hill

Jayce Maag- Alton Marquette

Brady McAfee- Alton Marquette

Honorable Mention

Jeremy Strebel- Alton Marquette

Robert Klopmeier- Bunker Hill

Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive

Drew Watson- Nokomis

Zaide Wilson-EAWR

Linebackers

1st Team

Evan Roberts- Pawnee                       

Will Hurst- Alton Marquette

Christian Summers- Bunker Hill

Zach Kincade- East Alton Wood River

2nd Team

Austin Galloway- Pawnee

Ryan Archibald- Nokomis

Dawson Williams- South Fork Kincaid

Jonathon Darrah- Mt. Olive

Honorable Mention

Nick DeVries- Mt. Olive

Blake Delany- South Fork Kincaid

Brett Clardy- Bunker Hill

Xavier Jones- Alton Marquette

Domonic Scroggins- EAWR

Lukas Westbrook- EAWR

Austin Yates- Bunker Hill

Defensive Line

1st Team

Brayden Sabol- Nokomis                                    Unanimous Selection

Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive                   

Sam Stemm- Alton Marquette

Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid

2nd Team

Bryce Barton- South Fork Kincaid

Clayton David- Bunker Hill

Alex Tesson- Alton Marquette

Jacob Vassos- East Alton Wood River

Honorable Mention

James Malone- Alton Marquette, Brandon Buhs- Alton Marquette, Hunter Morales- EAWR, Kyle Johnson- Metro East Lutheran, Tyler Menke- Alton Marquette

Special Teams/ Punter

1st Team

Liam Maher- Alton Marquette

2nd Team

Jared  Thomas- South Fork Kincaid

Honorable Mention

Justin Englar- EAWR, Drew Watson- Nokomis

 

Offensive Player of the Year

Seth Foster- South Fork Kincaid                                       

Receivers

1st Team

Chase Williams- Bunker Hill                               Unanimous Selection

Connor Engelman-Nokomis                               

Trenton Eckert- Pawnee                                   

2nd Team

Jared Thomas- South Fork Kincaid

Bryce Parish- Mt. Olive

Andrew Herpstrieth- Nokomis

Honorable Mention

Dane Sellars- Bunker Hill, Lukas Westbrook- EAWR, Ethan Swenson- Mt. Olive, Zach Wells- EAWR, Nathan Goebel-South Fork Kincaid

Offensive Line

1st Team

Bryce Barton- South Fork Kincaid                                    

Jacob Vassos- EAWR                                          

Evan Roberts- Pawnee                                       

Brayden Sabol- Nokomis                   

Marshall Youngblood- Alton Marquette

2nd Team

Sam Stemm- Alton Marquette

Nick Lawless- Mt. Olive

Landon Ferrill- South Fork Kincaid

Kai Luckert- Metro East Lutheran

Zach Kincaide- East Alton Wood River

Honorable Mention

Jake Bennett- Mt. Olive

Griffin Smock- South Fork Kincaid

Konnor Morrissey- Alton Marquette

Keagan Brown- Pawnee

Joey Copeland- EAWR

Jakob Jarden- Bunker Hill

Ben Marley- Nokomis

Michael West- Pawnee

Ben Kahl- Bunker Hill

Mathew Strazar- Nokomis

Quarterback

1st Team

Kolton Behrent- Pawnee

2nd Team

Stormmy Coffman- Bunker Hill

Honorable Mention

Justin Englar- EAWR

Drew Watson- Nokomis

Running Backs

1st Team

Zach Womack- EAWR                        

Ethan Clarke- Pawnee

Austin Galloway- Pawnee

2nd Team

D’Avion Peebles- Alton Marquette

Jonathan Darrah- Mt. Olive

Dawson Williams- South Fork Kincaid

Honorable mention

Gabe Grimes- East Alton Wood River

Treven Swingler- Alton Marquette

Andrew Jones- Mt. Olive

Special Teams/ Kicker

1st Team

Liam Maher- Alton Marquette                          Unanimous Selection

2nd Team

Andrew Herpstreith- Nokomis

Honorable Mention

Trenton Eckert- Pawnee

 

 

 

