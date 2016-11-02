2016 Prairie State All Conference Volleyball team announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The 2016 Prairie State All Conference Volleyball Team has been selected. Congratulations to the young athletes on this incredible accomplishment. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! 1st Team All Conference

Michelle Cameron- Alton Marquette

Marissa Nosco- Alton Marquette

Mallory Schwegel- Bunker Hill

Becca Nottke- East Alton Wood River

Lydia Flaherty-Metro East Lutheran

Danielle Timmerman- Metro East Lutheran

Briana Henke- Mt. Olive

Zoe Murphy- Mt. Olive

Jill Niehaus- Mt. Olive

McKenna Sanders- Nokomis Honorable Mention

Laura Hamilton- Alton Marquette

Madelyn Allman- Bunker Hill

Cassidy Taylor- Bunker Hill