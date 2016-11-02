ALTON - The 2016 Prairie State All Conference Volleyball Team has been selected. Congratulations to the young athletes on this incredible accomplishment. 

1st Team All Conference
Michelle Cameron- Alton Marquette
Marissa Nosco- Alton Marquette
Mallory Schwegel- Bunker Hill
Becca Nottke- East Alton Wood River
Lydia Flaherty-Metro East Lutheran
Danielle Timmerman- Metro East Lutheran
Briana Henke- Mt. Olive
Zoe Murphy- Mt. Olive
Jill Niehaus- Mt. Olive
McKenna Sanders- Nokomis

Honorable Mention
Laura Hamilton- Alton Marquette
Madelyn Allman- Bunker Hill
Cassidy Taylor- Bunker Hill

