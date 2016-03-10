SPRINGFIELD, IL – The tournament fishing season in Illinois will be busy again in 2016, as angling groups in the state have applied for more than 2,100 tournament permits to date.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Division of Fisheries is now using an online application system through the www.ifishillinois.org website for fishing clubs and tournament organizers to apply for tournament permits, and is providing up-to-date tournament schedules through the website.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Division of Fisheries appreciates the cooperation and compliance by our tournament anglers in setting up their online accounts and submitting tournament dates through the online system,” said Dan Stephenson, IDNR fisheries chief. “This program wouldn’t be possible without their help. Thanks to the tournament anglers of Illinois.”

Anyone interested in tournament fishing in Illinois can go to the www.ifishillinois.org website, click on the map on the homepage, find a body or bodies of water they’re interested in, and see a list of approved and pending tournaments at the bottom of the webpages for those bodies of water.

Tournament organizers will also use the online system to register fish harvest data from tournaments to assist fisheries management efforts throughout the state.

More like this: