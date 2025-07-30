JERSEYVILLE — Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in Jerseyville during a severe storm that began late Saturday night, July 26, 2025, and continued into early Sunday morning, July 27, leaving hundreds of residents with significant basement flooding and water damage.

According to residents, more than 600 homes experienced major basement damage after the city’s sewer and storm drain systems failed to handle the intense rainfall. Diane Dugger, a Jerseyville resident who moved into her home on Maple Avenue just six weeks prior, described waking up to 20 inches of standing sewer water in her basement on Sunday morning, July 27.

“We lost our HVAC system and woke up at 6 a.m. to discover 20 inches of standing sewer drain water in our basement,” Dugger said. She shared photos showing the extent of the damage and recounted how personal belongings stored in plastic bags and totes were destroyed.

“Everything we held dear and all our basic household goods in the basement were ruined," she said. "We are filling dumpsters with ruined personal possessions.”

Dugger emphasized the emotional toll of the damage, noting that while insurance will cover replaceable items, personal family photos and memorabilia are irreplaceable. She said all of her family's winter clothes were also in the basement.

“The last three days have been hell, accentuated with the highest dew points in history,” she said.

Reports from other Jerseyville neighborhoods indicate similar widespread damage. One Jerseyville resident reported 4 feet of standing water in their basement after the storm.

Another area heavily affected was near Jersey Community Hospital, where multiple residents have been disposing of damaged items with city support.

Residents like Dugger continue to cope with the aftermath, highlighting the unexpected nature of the flooding and the community’s need for support.

“We never imagined something like this would happen,” she said. “Many folks are suffering in Jerseyville from this terrible storm.”

