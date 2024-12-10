ALTON - Two individuals have been charged with deceptive practices for presenting bad checks at Schwegel’s Market in Alton, marking the fifth and sixth criminal cases involving bad checks at the location since 2023.

James W. Holland, 58, of South Roxana, and Lora M. Benson, 49, of Carrollton, were both charged with Class 4 felony counts of deceptive practices.

On Sept. 24, 2024, Holland allegedly delivered a check written in the amount of $479 to Schwegel’s Market while “knowing the check would not be paid by the depository,” according to court documents.

Article continues after sponsor message

One week later on Oct. 1, Benson allegedly did the same with a different bad check written out for $416.74.

Both cases were presented by the Alton Police Department, and both Holland and Benson were granted pretrial release from custody.

These two similar cases follow a series of forgery cases involving several individuals attempting to pass bad checks at the market. These include an Edwardsville woman charged in late November 2024, an O’Fallon man charged earlier that same month, and a Bethalto man and another Edwardsville woman charged on July 29, 2024 with forgery offenses dating back to November of 2023.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: