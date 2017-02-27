This video and associated photos are sponsored by 1st MidAmerica. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit http://www.1stMidAmerica.org.

ALTON - RiverBender.com's 1st MidAmerica Sky Cam drone recently captured an above-ground look at the Alby Quarry.

The Alby Quarry, 1627 Alby St. in Alton, closed about three years ago, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

Although the quarry has been closed has for several years, it remains a spectacular view from the sky above.

Walker said it is his understanding that the area on Alby in Alton is what he termed “quarried out.”

Today, the quarry stands still with a wide-hole of previous mining.

Walker said during his administration there will be no blasting in the quarry and he also said he doesn’t want any garbage disposal dumps in the city either. Walker said the large gaping hole of previous mining will have to be filled responsibly with clean fill. He said he hopes the quarry is filled responsibly sometime in the future.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said filling up the quarry would be a long-term project. He said the quarry has a long history in Alton and has been there for decades. He added that it appears it has been mined to the maximum and agreed with Walker that it would be “nice” to see it filled in a responsible way.

