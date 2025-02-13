ALTON - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and the Alton Police Department issued a warning about a recent wave of scam calls where individuals impersonate representatives from the credit union. The alerts, issued by the credit union, emphasize that these callers may request sensitive personal information, including account numbers, debit and credit card numbers, or login credentials.

The warning comes as reports of these fraudulent calls have increased, prompting the credit union to take action to protect its members.

“We will not call and ask for this information,” the credit union said in a public announcement.

Members are encouraged to be vigilant and to report any suspicious calls. If they believe their account information may have been compromised, the credit union advises contacting their member support center for assistance.

This advisory highlights ongoing concerns regarding financial scams, which have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, as fraudsters exploit technology to target unsuspecting individuals.

The credit union’s proactive communication aims to educate members and mitigate potential risks associated with these scams.

