1st MidAmerica Credit Union Team Donates Collection Of Items To Glen-Ed Pantry
EDWARDSVILLE - During an International Credit Union Day celebration co-hosted with the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union surprised the Glen-Ed Pantry in Edwardsville with various supplies collected by the generous team at the credit union. The supplies included household items, plus personal, and pantry items.
"We celebrated credit unions and raised awareness about the credit union mission to empower the financial future of members," Amber Scott of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union said about the special day.
For more about the credit union, visit: https://www.1stmidamerica.org/
The Glen-Ed Pantry is located at 125 5th Street in Edwardsville. For more about the pantry, visit: https://www.glenedpantry.org/
