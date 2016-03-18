BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award four $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in May. Applications are available at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union branch location or online at www.1stMidAmerica.org, and are due by March 31, 2016.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Thirty area youth have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships, which were introduced in 2005. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Academics, community and school involvement, and character are evaluated when selecting the recipients," said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. "We are committed to the future of our community by investing in our youth. We look forward to awarding these scholarships and supporting these deserving young adults."

 

More like this:

Sep 16, 2024 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Delivers $30,000 in Grant Funds  

Oct 24, 2024 - Redevelopment Agreement For Broadway Building Gets Alton City Council Approval

Oct 2, 2024 - Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Oct 21, 2024 - Alton Building Getting TIF Boost As Godfrey Business Moves In

May 30, 2024 - $5,000 Awarded to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship Winners

 