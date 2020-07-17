BETHALTO – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has announced the launch of a new service channel, Go Live, Video Banking, that provides real time face-to-face interactions.

“This new channel allows people to open new accounts, add deposit services, and request additional assistance, from the comfort and safety of their own homes, while still meeting with our team face-to-face,” said Brenda Jackson, Vice President of Branch Operations at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the credit union has pivoted quickly in 2020 to provide better remote services. While depositing checks via the mobile app and online loan applications had been offered previously, adoption of these services has spiked in recent months. Expanding remote and mobile service this year, the credit union has also introduced online account opening and several digital form services.

“We are committed to providing consumers with a seamless and service-centered remote experience,” added Jackson.

The video banking service is not just a video connection. Through the channel, documents can be securely shared and forms can be completed.

The new video banking service can be accessed during standard credit union operating hours through the credit union website at www.1stMidAmerica.org or the 1st MidAmerica Go Live apps can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play Stores.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org

