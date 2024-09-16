1st MidAmerica Credit Union presented a check for $15,000 to Skitopel through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and their Community First Accelerated Grants for Small Business program.BETHALTO – September 13, 2024 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union delivered $30,000 in grant funds to local small businesses in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLB).

The FHLB made grant money available to member financial institutions through their Community First ® Accelerated Grants for Small Business program, which provides assistance to small businesses in Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The 1st MidAmerica team submitted the grant requests and was able to deliver two $15,000 checks to member businesses, Skitopel and Espresso Yourself Bakery.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These grants reflect how having the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago as a partner increases the benefits we provide to our members and communities,” said Brett Pont, Vice President of Commercial Services.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org

1st MidAmerica Credit Union presented a check for $15,000 to Espresso Yourself Bakery through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and their Community First Accelerated Grants for Small Business program.

More like this:

1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union 2025 Scholarship Applications Available  
Jan 21, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Warns Members of Scam Calls
Feb 13, 2025
Governor Pritzker Announces Small Business Capital and Infrastructure Grant Program
Jan 23, 2025
Letter To The Editor: Early Voter Turnout Is Low and That's A Problem
Mar 25, 2025

 