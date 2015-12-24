Three golf tournaments, countless hours of planning, and hundreds of children’s lives changed forever. 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has chosen the Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) to be the recipient of funds raised from their annual charity golf outing, for the third year in a row, bringing in a record $32,314 this year. “1st MidAmerica Credit Union has helped the Center in so many ways. We can’t even begin to express our gratitude to them for choosing the Child Advocacy Center to be the recipient of these funds. The cumulative donations over the past three years have allowed us to continue to serve children in Madison County dealing with allegations of abuse,” said CAC Executive Director, Carrie Cohan.

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center was founded in 2003 and has been conducting forensic interviews of children involved in allegations of severe physical and/or sexual abuse. The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance and is designed to make children as comfortable as possible. The Child Advocacy Center model is all about the best interest of the child, as well as teamwork and bringing the agency professionals involved in a case together on the front end. It is also about putting the needs of the child victim first. Rather than having a child taken from agency to agency throughout the law enforcement and child protection systems, and having to endure multiple, sequential interviews, the CAC model brings the system to the child, and brings the agency professionals together to work in a collaborative approach that results in effective, efficient, child-centered casework.

No family that utilizes the Center is ever charged a fee. That is one of the reasons that the Center partners with community organizations such as 1st MidAmerica Credit Union to be able to continue to provide these services. "Safe and healthy families are clearly a top priority for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. The Center is grateful and so are the hundreds of children benefiting from their generosity," said Bill Mudge, Chairman, CAC Board of Directors.

The Madison County CAC conducts the second most interviews in the State of Illinois, only second to the Chicago land area, with a total of 509 interviews in 2014. This year (2015) will end with over 600 interviews. For more information about the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, please visit our website at www.madco-cac.org or call 618-296-5398.











