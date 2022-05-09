1st MidAmerica Credit Union helps celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

GRANITE CITY - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union assisted Granite City Community Unit School District #9 to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, which occurred from May 2-6.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union donated a gift basket and a $50 gift card for each of the schools.

"The support 1st MidAmerica Credit Union gives the educators in this area is just amazing," said GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann. "Our teachers were so appreciative of the gifts they provided. I cannot thank them enough for their continued recognition of our teachers and staff."

The following GCSD9 staff members won the drawings at each school:

Coolidge - Terri Kunz (Gift Basket), Scott Smallie (Gift Card)

GCHS - Debra Mills (Gift Basket), Greg Vaughn (Gift Card)

Frohardt - Marla Miller (Gift Basket), Cheryl Whitaker (Gift Card)

Grigsby - Jessica Daniels (Gift Basket), Erin Cotter (Gift Card)

Lake ESSC - Emilee Gilley (Gift Basket), Eric Mitchell (Gift Card)

Maryville - Kate Becker (Gift Basket), Lisa Whitaker (Gift Card)

Mitchell - Meagan Harper (Gift Basket), Paula McBride (Gift Card)

Prather - Deanne Laub (Gift Basket), Lori Wicks (Gift Card)

Wilson - Sarah Corzine (Gift Basket), Nita Creek (Gift Card)

For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit: www.1stmidamerica.org.

