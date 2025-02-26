1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
GRANITE CITY – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced its nine recipients of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Teacher Grants for the 2024 Fall Semester at the February 25 GCSD9 School Board Meeting.
1st MidAmerica Credit Union President/CEO Alan Meyer, Chief Experience Officer Amber Scott and Business Development Representative Martha Morse presented each honoree with a $250 grant.
Below is a list of the nine honorees and how the $250 grant will be used:
Allison Downing - Mitchell 3rd & 4th Grade
• Bi-Lingual education tablets and portable translator device for non-English speaking students
Jessica Farris - Prather Kindergarten
• S.T.E.M. Kits
Tiffany Kahn - Mitchell 3rd Grade
• Chromebook Charging Station
Kay Lanfersieck - Prather Kindergarten
• Sensory Bins for Special Education classes
Patrick McBride - Mitchell 3rd Grade
• Chromebook Charging Station and extra chargers
Tracy Noud - Frohardt/Mitchell 3rd & 4th Grade
• Bucket Drumming – music class
Stacy Swingler - Kindergarten through 5th Grade
• Translation headphones for non-English speaking students
Stacey Unfried - Prather Kindergarten
• Music class supplies
Mary Wright - Wilson 1st & 2nd Grade
• Speech and Language Pathology books
For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stmidamerica.org/#.