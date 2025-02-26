Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced its nine recipients of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Teacher Grants for the 2024 Fall Semester at the February 25 GCSD9 School Board Meeting.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union President/CEO Alan Meyer, Chief Experience Officer Amber Scott and Business Development Representative Martha Morse presented each honoree with a $250 grant.

Below is a list of the nine honorees and how the $250 grant will be used:

Allison Downing - Mitchell 3rd & 4th Grade

• Bi-Lingual education tablets and portable translator device for non-English speaking students

Jessica Farris - Prather Kindergarten

• S.T.E.M. Kits

Tiffany Kahn - Mitchell 3rd Grade

• Chromebook Charging Station

Kay Lanfersieck - Prather Kindergarten

• Sensory Bins for Special Education classes

Patrick McBride - Mitchell 3rd Grade

• Chromebook Charging Station and extra chargers

Tracy Noud - Frohardt/Mitchell 3rd & 4th Grade

• Bucket Drumming – music class

Stacy Swingler - Kindergarten through 5th Grade

• Translation headphones for non-English speaking students

Stacey Unfried - Prather Kindergarten

• Music class supplies

Mary Wright - Wilson 1st & 2nd Grade

• Speech and Language Pathology books

For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stmidamerica.org/#.