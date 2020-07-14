BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Jana Ledbetter as the new Mortgage Manager. Ledbetter comes to the credit union with over 20 years of mortgage experience.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

With her previous experience as a mortgage loan officer, lending leader, and consultant, Ledbetter will be an outstanding addition to the 1st MidAmerica mortgage team. Ledbetter will be responsible for the daily mortgage operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I love the credit union space. I love how credit unions give back to the community and how they care about their members,” said Ledbetter, who spent several years in the credit union industry.

Originally from the Carbondale area, Ledbetter is looking forward to getting to know the Riverbend region. Ledbetter was active in the community in her previous position and is looking forward to volunteering her time with the 1st MidAmerica community team.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this:

$5,000 Awarded to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship Winners
Jul 8, 2025
Godfrey to Host Family Fun Fest and Fireworks at Glazebrook Park
Jun 30, 2025
Senior Services Plus Announces 2025 “Success In Aging” Gala
May 6, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025
Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Illinois to Host Inaugural Southern Plane Pull Fundraiser at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport May 31
May 24, 2025

 