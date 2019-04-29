BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce David Pope as the new Vice President of Lending. Pope comes to the credit union with over 25 years of lending and financial services experience.

With past credit union experience, Pope is excited to join the 1st MidAmerica team.

“I really like the credit union philosophy of people helping people. I’m happy to be back in the credit union environment again and am looking forward to helping members with their lending needs,” said Pope.

Originally from central Indiana, Pope is looking forward to getting involved in the Riverbend area and continue his volunteer work with the Salvation Army.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 68,000 members through 12 branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 30 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

