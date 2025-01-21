BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award five $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in May. Applications are available online at www.1stMidAmerica.org. Applications are due Monday, March 31, 2025.

Introduced in 2005, 77 area youth have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org

