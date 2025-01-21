BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award five $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in May. Applications are available online at www.1stMidAmerica.org. Applications are due Monday, March 31, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Introduced in 2005, 77 area youth have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org

More like this:

1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Warns Members of Scam Calls
Feb 13, 2025
2025 Women of Distinction: Rose Gibson Credits Other Women for Her Success in Community Service
Mar 1, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”
4 days ago
Revity Credit Union Elects Board Of Directors & Receives State Awards
Mar 11, 2025

 