1st Mid America Credit Union Sky Cam Video: Public Safety Facility construction continues to take shape

See 1st Mid America Sky Cam video of new Edwardsville Public Safety Building/Splash Park:

EDWARDSVILLE - On a daily basis, the appearance of the new Edwardsville Public Safety Facility construction is changing.



MPACT Strategies and FGM Architects are the two companies leading the construction efforts. The building will be 50,000-square-feet in total and allow the fire and police departments to integrate with one another and even share some of the infrastructure. Work is intense on the project every day with the goal to be finished by the end of the year.



The project is estimated at $11.9 million and a total of 82 firefighters/EMS, police officers and support personnel are scheduled to be housed at the new location.



The new public safety facility is locating next to the splash pad at Leon Corlew Park on South Main in Edwardsville. Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said most of the underground work is done and there is block work that continues to be done to put up walls. This provides more support for the infrastructure.



“Everything is moving along nicely and on schedule,” Welle said of the public safety building project. “We are scheduled to move in to the new facility close to the end of this calendar year. The new building will definitely allow the police and fire departments to be more integrated.”



With the Edwardsville community’s growth, the new public safety building is definitely needed, Welle said. He said the new location will allow the departments to respond in a more rapid fashion with easier reach to other parts of the city away from tight traffic in Downtown Edwardsville for calls.



The Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department said the splash pad had a remarkable first year last year. The expectation is to open the splash pad area by Memorial Day weekend and keep it open until Labor Day weekend, or a little longer if the weather cooperates, the department said.

