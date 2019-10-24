CHAPIN – If you bought a Powerball ticket in Chapin, you may want to check it right away! A gas station in Chapin sold a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket for the Wednesday, October 23, evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Chapin Fast Stop, 1715 U.S. Highway 67, in Chapin and matched all five numbers – 5- 12 - 50 - 61 - 69 – but not the Powerball number, which was 23, to win a $1,000,000 prize. The retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 16,400 prizes, ranging from $4 to $1,000,000, were won in this Powerball drawing. In all, players won more than $1,086,000 in this drawing. Powerball drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: