ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been identified in a homicide in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk in the Central County Precinct as Kylen Dalton, 19 years of age, of the 1500 block of Oak Grove Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63113.

Two adult males, ages 23 and 20, were arrested relative to this incident. The shooting occurred as a result of an altercation due to a personal feud. The case has been presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and is currently under review.

On February 10, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 7200 block of Norstead Walk. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

