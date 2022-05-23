CARLINVILLE - A 19-year-old Carlinville man - Jeffrey Nejmanowski - will be held in the Macoupin County Jail pending formal charges in relation to an incident where another man was struck by a vehicle in Carlinville and later died.

Nejmanowski has turned himself in to authorities with his attorney present.

Carlinville Police responded a 7:11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, to a report of a male who had been struck and hit and was in a puddle in the roadway in the 1100 block of Sumner Street in Carlinville.

Officers found a male identified as Monteaz Walton, 40, in a fetal-like position on his right side. Officers began life-saving measures until Carlinville Fire Protection District and Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service arrived on the scene, to no avail. Macoupin County Coroner was called to the scene and pronounced Walton deceased.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy was performed Saturday afternoon which determined that Walton was struck by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Carlinville Police Department, at 217-854-3221 or info@carlinvillepolice.com or Macoupin & Montgomery Counties Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

Charges are pending for leaving the scene/failure to report death or injury within ½ hour.

Members of the public are reminded that the allegations are not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

More like this: