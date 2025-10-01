GILLESPIE — Joshua M. Turpin, 19, of Gillespie, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting a peace officer following an incident on September 22, 2025.

According to charging documents, Turpin allegedly entered a fighting stance and balled his fist at a Macoupin County deputy who was attempting to take him into custody. Turpin reportedly said, "Let's do this" during the confrontation.

Additionally, Turpin is accused of pulling out a knife and threatening to kill a family member. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer after attempting to flee from the deputy during the arrest attempt.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

