STAUNTON — Brendon M. Reiman, 19, of Staunton, has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a class 3 felony.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reiman allegedly struck a victim on the head with a cinder block. The incident resulted in a large laceration extending from the victim's eyelid to the upper forehead.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of the incident.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 