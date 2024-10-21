GRANITE CITY - The 1972 Illinois State Boys Soccer State Championship trophy is back home where it belongs.

Andy Baugh, a member of the state championship team, and his wife, Melanie, presented the trophy to Granite City Community School District #9 Superintendent Dr. Donald Harris following a 20-year absence.

"I touched base with Tim Moran following our 50th class reunion and wanted to return it," Baugh said. "I wanted to get this trophy back to the school where it belongs."

Granite City High School was broken into in the early 2000s and all the state championship trophies were glued to the gym floor. A company was brought in to clean up the mess and resurface the gym floor, and Baugh's name on the trophy was recognized from one of the workers.

Baugh received the trophy with a large amount of glue on it, so he and his wife took it upon themselves to get this trophy looking like it did in 1972. The Baugh's spent numerous amount of hours cleaning up the trophy with fingernail polish remover and Q-tips, trying not to damage the finish on the trophy.

"I am proud of it, and wanted it back in the school with our names on it so people could see again," said Baugh.

Led by head coach John Sellmeyer, Granite City (23-1-1) defeated Northfield (New Trier West) 2-1 in overtime in the 1972 Illinois state championship game to bring home the Warriors first of a state-record 10 titles. A replacement state championship trophy has been in the trophy case since the break-in.

Granite City is hosting the 2024 Illinois Class 3A Boys Soccer Regional on Tuesday, October 22 at Gene Baker Field. Alton and Belleville East play in the opener at 4:30 p.m., followed by Granite City and Collinsville at 6:30 p.m. The winners play on Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. in the regional championship.

1972 GCHS TEAM MEMBERS - Head coach John Sellmeyer, assistant coach Dave Ames, captain Carl Drake, captain Randy Worthen, captain Andy Baugh, Brad Bickhaus, Harvey Breckner, Wayne Canada, Tom Clark, Mike Demaree, Ted Geggus, Keith Gehling, Joe Grace, Gary Hency, Phil Hill, Pete Mushill, Steve Powderly, Bill Schnefke, Dave Sheridan, Tony Valencia, Dave Wolf, Ruben Ybarra.

GCHS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS - 1972, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1989, 1990

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

