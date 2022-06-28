ST. LOUIS – A historic automobile that was originally owned by August Busch, Sr., has made its way back to the Busch family home at Grant’s Farm for a brief stay. Visitors to Grant’s Farm can see the 1905 Fiat through July 4th.

The five-seat touring car is one of only 20 made by the Italian carmaker that year, and is the only remaining one in the world. The car has had only six caretakers over 117 years, and experts say it is in excellent condition. The 60-horsepower vehicle is considered the world’s first “cost-no-object” elite automobile, with a price tag over $18,000, making it the world’s most expensive car at that time. It is said to be worth over $1 million today.

Busch owned the car from 1905 until his death in 1934. The car features the original wood framing, floorboards, red leather seats, mohair floor mats, brass lighting, a wicker basket on the rear trunk rack, and red exterior. The paint color is significant as red was the national color reserved for American competitors at the Gordon Bennett Cup, a race that morphed into the first grand prix races held at Le Mans. The car is being shown at Grant’s Farm in its two-seater racing version, but has a five-seater touring body as well.

The vehicle last made an appearance in St. Louis in 2014, when it was on display at the Museum of Transportation as part of the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri’s presentation at the St. Louis Auto Show.

Guests are welcome to view the vehicle in the carriage house at the Bauernhof courtyard.

“We’re thrilled to be able to invite the public to take a step back in time and view this iconic car that has such a unique history,” said Doug Stagner, president of Grant’s Farm. “It’s a great opportunity to experience up close the car that served the Busch family at that time.”

Visitors to Grant’s Farm can also see the Busch family’s collection of antique carriages, some of which date back to the 1840s.

Grant’s Farm is open every day from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. on weekends as part of its “Summer Nights” free concert series and special menu offerings. Admission to Grant’s Farm is free, and guests 21 and older can enjoy complimentary beer samples, courtesy of Anheuser-Busch, the premiere sponsor of Grant’s Farm.

See the Grant’s Farm Facebook page for updates on menus and music for the summer months.

Grant’s Farm is located at 7385 Grant Road in South St. Louis County.

About Grant’s Farm

The Busch family home since 1903, Grant’s Farm is located in St. Louis County, MO. Since 2021, five members of the Busch family — all descendants of August Sr. (“Gussie”) Busch — own and operate the property with the shared goal to keep this unique piece of family and national history intact for generations to come. Grant’s Farm is home to both the family residence and the preserved Hardscrabble cabin built by former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. The 281-acre property also is a refuge for more than 100 animal species, including the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. For more information about this iconic place where guests of all ages are invited to reconnect with nature, animals, history, as well as family and friends, visit GrantsFarm.com.

