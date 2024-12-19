ALTON - An 18-year-old female was seriously injured in a single-car accident that occurred on the North Broadway Extension near Alton on Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2024.

The incident occurred when her vehicle missed a guard rail, left the roadway and traveled through weeds before going down a levee, ultimately coming to rest on its wheels, authorities who were at the scene said.

Emergency services responded promptly, with Alton Police, Fire Department, and East Alton Police Department and Fire units on the scene.

The severity of the female's injuries necessitated the use of an ARCH Helicopter for transport to St. Louis University Hospital. The call to Alton first responders occurred at 10:49 a.m. on Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House reported significant damage to the vehicle, which required extrication efforts to remove the driver.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and authorities have not released further details about the crash or the driver’s condition.

Map Loading...

More like this: