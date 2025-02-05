ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. — Cameron Cross, an 18-year-old resident of East St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Jaimarcus P. McDaniel. The charges were announced by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on February 4, 2025, following an investigation into the incident that occurred in Jennings, Mo., on January 6.

According to the probable cause statement, a St. Louis County patrol officer discovered McDaniel lying face down in the snow in an open field during the early morning hours. Following the discovery, a suspicious death investigation was initiated, leading to the identification of McDaniel as the deceased.

The investigation revealed that Cross and three juvenile accomplices — identified only as K.F., M.L., and C.B. — picked up McDaniel from his home in Illinois and drove him to Jennings, MO. Once there, the three juvenile males exited the vehicle with McDaniel and proceeded to the open field near the intersection of Emma and Apricot Avenues, where he was subsequently shot multiple times.

Article continues after sponsor message

Evidence collected during the investigation, including witness statements, ballistic evidence, and license plate recognition data, indicated that the suspects traveled from Illinois to Missouri and back within approximately 35 minutes. Cross was found in possession of a firearm linked to shell casings recovered at the crime scene.

McDaniel sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including two to the head and several others to the chest and limbs. Cross is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $1,000,000, with no option for a 10% bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit is continuing to investigate the case.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: