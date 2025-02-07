GRANITE CITY – An 18-year-old from Cahokia faces felony charges after invading a Granite City home and stealing electronics at gunpoint.

Demetriz Hill, 18, of Cahokia, Ill., was charged with home invasion and armed robbery, both Class X felonies, and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons, a Class 4 felony.

On Jan. 28, 2025, Hill allegedly entered a Granite City residence without authority while armed with a Glock .40 caliber handgun. Knowing the home was occupied, he reportedly threatened the occupant with “the imminent use of force,” according to court documents.

Hill is also accused of stealing a PlayStation gaming console by threatening the use of force. A petition to deny Hill’s pretrial release states an Xbox was also taken from the home after a violent confrontation. He had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card at the time of the offense.

“Victim reported that an unknown subject entered her room with a firearm, demanding money and pills,” the petition states. “She was not able to produce any, so he took her PlayStation and iPad. When she failed to provide the password, he struck her and fled.

“Officers arrived and found the defendant in a vehicle leaving the scene. He was arrested and found in his possession was [a] 40 caliber Glock firearm, the stolen PlayStation and an Xbox taken from the victim's living room.”

Hill’s criminal history notes he is on court supervision out of St. Clair County from a 2024 criminal case.

The state’s petition to keep Hill detained was denied. A release order was filed finding the state failed to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that no condition or conditions could mitigate the threat Hill poses to the public.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Hill, who was released from custody with additional conditions, including court-ordered electronic monitoring for which Madison County will bear the cost. Hill is also not legally allowed to possess a firearm and is ordered to home confinement, with school and medical appointments being the only exceptions.

Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

