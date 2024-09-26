KIRKWOOD, MO. – Leslie and Alan Nehring invite the Kirkwood community to honor their son Caleb’s memory. For the 18th consecutive year, they have partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in memory of their son. This event will take place on Tuesday,October 1, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kirkwood Family YMCA,325 N. Taylor Ave., in Kirkwood.On October 1, 2006, after over a year of treatment for stage IV rhabdomyosarcoma, Caleb lost his battle with cancer at 8 years old. He was an active, smart, funny and beautiful 7-year-old when he was diagnosed.

A day that was supposed to be a quick CT scan followed by lunch and school shoe shopping became a long, painful and devastating nightmare with his diagnosis and hospital admission. During Caleb’s months of treatment, he often needed a boost from blood transfusions. “It was through these challenging days that we truly learned the power of the gift of blood donation.”, his parents said. “Each year since his death we have partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in his memory.”

Over the years Caleb’s blood drive has collected 1,579 units of blood, which potentially has helped save thousands of lives. This year we continue our mission to help others in Caleb’s memory.

As a thank you, those who come to give will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: Caleb, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

