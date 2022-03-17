JERSEYVILLE - 1880 Pizza Pasta House and The 80 Loft, both located at 208-210 South State Street in Jerseyville, recently announced both businesses will close at the end of the month.

“We were contacted by an individual that loves the building as much as we do,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Folks, it is plain and simple, it’s a smart business move and there are just some opportunities that God presents to us that cannot be ignored … this is one of them.”

The 1880 Pizza Pasta House is an Italian restaurant, while The 80 Loft on the building’s second floor is a gift and treats shop. Both businesses’ last day of operation will be March 31, 2022, so they encourage customers with gift certificates to use them soon.

“It’s definitely not goodbye, as we will be focusing on Espresso Yourself Bakery and some super exciting menu additions,” they continued in the post.

Espresso Yourself Bakery is a café and bakery located at 410 West Carpenter Street in Jerseyville. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for updates on menu expansions.

To find out more about 1880 Pizza Pasta House, call (618) 639-1880 or visit their Facebook page. The 80 Loft has the same phone number and their own Facebook page.

