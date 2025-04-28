EDWARDSVILLE - 1818 Chophouse will host their annual Derby Day event to celebrate the 151st Kentucky Derby.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, community members are invited to 1818 Chophouse for an evening of great food, live music, prizes and a showing of the race and pre-races. Megan Pashea, owner of 1818 Chophouse, emphasized her excitement to share the experience with the community.

“We’ve been doing this for many years, and it’s one that our guests look most forward to every year,” Pashea said. “We’re pretty fortunate to have a great space outside, and it looks like the weather is going to be awesome.”

Tickets cost $55 and include table seating and dinner, with a cash bar for beverages. The day begins at 3:30 p.m. with pre-races streamed on the jumbotron outside on the patio. The buffet will be served from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Diners can enjoy a grazing board with a chef’s selection of cheeses, cured meats, caprese salad, marinated grilled chicken, fresh fruit, nuts, crudité, hummus, country biscuits, honey butter, preserves and assorted crackers. There will be a shellfish display with peel-and-eat shrimp, fresh oysters on the half shell, ceviche cups, and crisp wontons.

Appetizers include a mac & cheese fonduta and spinach and artichoke poppers, as well as loaded potato skins and Kentucky hot brown sliders. The main course — tenderloin medallions with roasted garlic hunter’s sauce — is “everyone’s favorite,” Pashea said.

But she’s especially looking forward to the dessert station, which will include homemade beignets with whipped cream and dark chocolate saddleback chocolate bourbon balls.

Article continues after sponsor message

The main race kicks off at 5:50 p.m., followed by music by Corey Evitts from 6–10 p.m. as people mingle, enjoy the buffet, and catch up. Costumes are encouraged.

The best-dressed derby couple will win a four-course meal for two guests at 1818 Chophouse. The best-dressed jockey can enjoy a Sunday brunch for four with bottomless mimosas. The attendees with the most unique and fun derby hat will receive a complimentary happy hour for four guests, and the one with the most elegant derby outfit can enjoy a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne.

Pashea encourages people to get their tickets as soon as possible by emailing info@1818Chophouse.com to “secure your saddle.”

“We are about 70% sold out,” she said. “We’re hoping to have a full house here next Saturday.”

She emphasized the importance of bringing fun events like this to the community. The Derby Day event is the best way to enjoy the races close to home with all the luxuries and fun of Louisville.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Pashea added. “We’re all about community involvement and making sure that there are fun, family-friendly events for people to go out with their friends and their loved ones and stay close to home while supporting local businesses and local musicians and the people that live and work here.”

For more information about the 1818 Chophouse Derby Day event, click here or visit their official website at 1818Chophouse.com.