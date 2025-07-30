EDWARDSVILLE — A judge has granted the state’s motion to transfer the case of a 17-year-old charged in a shooting near a school bus stop to adult court, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has announced.

Jayvon R. Walton, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was initially charged in juvenile court after a Delinquency Petition was filed in March. At a hearing Monday, July 28, 2025, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Voudrie successfully argued for the transfer to adult court. Associate Judge John Hackett approved the request.

Walton now faces charges in adult court including one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of Weapons. Attempted First-Degree Murder is a Class X felony that carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Alton Police responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue on the evening of Feb. 26, 2025, following reports of gunfire near a school bus stop where students were being dropped off for evening classes. No one was injured and the bus was not struck by gunfire.

The charges allege Walton fired multiple shots intending to kill another individual. A co-defendant, 18-year-old Daniel G. Coalan, faces several charges related to the incident, including a Class X felony count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. His case remains pending.

“We are absolutely committed to the safety of our schools and our students,” Haine said. “When young offenders choose to involve themselves in adult-level violence, we are prepared to ask the Court to try them as adults. I appreciate Judge Hackett's ruling in this case, which was judicious and reasonable, and will allow us to now seek appropriate justice in this case.”

In juvenile court, the harshest penalty would have been detention until the minor’s 21st birthday. Haine emphasized the seriousness of the charges in adult court as a reflection of the state’s resolve to hold offenders accountable when student safety is threatened.

The charges and statements are based on probable cause. Walton and Coalan are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

