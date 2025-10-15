WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A 17-year-old Belleville resident was killed Monday morning, Oct. 13, 2025, in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Wentzville Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Dalton Lawrence Vonderheide was driving a 1993 Dodge Stealth while traveling eastbound on I-70 on Monday, according to an updated report released Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

A 2011 Spartan motor home driven by a 67-year-old man from Sycamore and a 2018 Mack truck driven by a man from Aiken, S.C., were also involved in the crash.

Vonderheide was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, according to the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner in eastern Missouri. No other injuries were reported in the crash involving three vehicles.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist Vonderheide’s family with funeral expenses.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

