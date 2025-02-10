EAST ST. LOUIS - A 17-year-old male was shot and killed Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2025, in East St. Louis, marking a tragic incident that has prompted an ongoing investigation. Parker A. Bujnak, a resident of the 600 block of Fulton Street in Belleville, was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of 59th and State streets, as confirmed by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG).

Authorities have not yet disclosed any information regarding a potential motive for the shooting.

ISP DCI agents responded to the scene to assist the East St. Louis Police Department, who are leading the investigation.

As of now, no further details have been released, and the investigation remains active.

