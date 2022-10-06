HAMEL - A 17-year-old Alton female and a 73-year-old Greenville female both died when they were struck by a 2018 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140, Madison County.

The 73-year-old victim was Sheila M. Macon, Illinois State Police said. The 17-year-old female victim was not named.

The two who died were struck in a 2016 red Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was Daniel G. Belay, a 38-year-old male from Ellicott City, MD. He was issued a citation for Disobeying a Stop Sign.

This is the ISP preliminary investigative report: "Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1, a truck tractor semi-trailer, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 near Illinois Route 140. Unit 2, an SUV, was traveling westbound on Illinois 140. Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the passenger side of Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 refused medical attention. Both occupants of Unit 2 were pronounced deceased on scene. All lanes of traffic were reopened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. This is still an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time."

