ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy and the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) are highly appreciative of the Alton community for its support of the successful 17th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race and 3K Fun Run/Walk. Held Sept. 20, the event raised $25,000 to continue ADAO’s mission to eliminate asbestos-related diseases.

One of the nation’s largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, Simmons Hanly Conroy hosted this year’s event along with Metro Tri Club of Edwardsville, Illinois.

The event coincides with Mesothelioma Awareness Day, observed each year on Sept. 26, and is dedicated to increasing public understanding of mesothelioma — a rare and aggressive cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

“It is an honor to continue supporting ADAO,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons. “ADAO plays a crucial role in raising awareness, providing hope and resources to patients and families impacted by asbestos.”

ADAO President Linda Reinstein said, “As we celebrate ADAO’s 21st year, we remain truly thankful for the continued support of Simmons Hanly Conroy. Their powerful race allows Warriors to come together throughout the nation for prevention and a cure. We’re already looking forward to building on this momentum for next year’s race!”

An independent, nonprofit organization, ADAO is a global leader dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, eliminating asbestos-related diseases, raising public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, and protecting asbestos victims’ civil rights. Visit ADAO's website for more information.

The 2025 Miles for Meso included over 1,000 on-site racers and walkers plus virtual participants, as well as onlookers and supporters from across the United States and Canada.

Since the first race in 2009, Miles for Meso races have been held in multiple locations nationwide, raising more than $977,500 for mesothelioma research and advocacy organizations.

Simmons Hanly Conroy is extremely grateful to all the fundraisers and donors who contributed to the success of this year’s Miles for Meso.

The top fundraising team for this year’s event was Georgie Porgie's Meso Patrol, with team captain Alison Dreith participating in remembrance of George Dreith. Georgie Porgie’s Meso Patrol has been one of the top fundraising teams for several years — a milestone George would certainly be proud of.

The top 2025 5K Alton Miles for Meso race finishers (from first to fifth place) are as follows:

Male category

Tony Galanti

Jonah Yates

Adam Dwiggins

Blake Marth

Mustafa Hasan

Female category

Sarah Dwiggins

Natalie McGee

Lisa Cary

Maggie Pruetzel

Jacquelin Koehne

Simmons Hanly Conroy thanks this year’s Miles for Meso 2025 sponsors for their generous support, ensuring the event's continued success and impact:

Diamond Sponsors: Asbestos.com, BDO, Classic Graphics, First Mid Bank & Trust, Giant City Properties, Holland Construction Services, Jenner & Block, Kiku Obata, Law Forum, Legalex, Lockton Acropolis Technology Group, Mesothelioma Hope, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, SettLiT, The Bridge Church, and Veritext Legal Solutions.

The 18th Annual Miles for Meso is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment and the Volkswagen emission scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

