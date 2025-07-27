MADISON — Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are making progress in the homicide investigation following their activation Saturday afternoon in Madison, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Since the activation, detectives have pursued 48 investigative leads, many of which have yielded valuable information. Authorities have positively identified the victim as a 16-year-old Black male juvenile from East Saint Louis, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigators have worked throughout Sunday and continue into the night, expressing determination to bring justice in the case.

The Major Case Squad is urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation, emphasizing that even minor details may be helpful.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-876-7182 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this:

Male Found Dead at Madison Intersection After Reported Shots Fired
Yesterday
Cahokia Heights Man Arrested in Shooting of 11-Year-Old Child
3 days ago
11-Year-Old Remains Critically Injured In Cahokia Heights Shooting Incident
2 days ago
Major Case Squad Activated: 11-Year-Old Critically Wounded in Cahokia Heights Shooting
5 days ago
Granite City Chief Requests Major Case Squad Assistance After Deceased Person Found
Apr 24, 2025

 