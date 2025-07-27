MADISON — Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are making progress in the homicide investigation following their activation Saturday afternoon in Madison, Illinois.

Since the activation, detectives have pursued 48 investigative leads, many of which have yielded valuable information. Authorities have positively identified the victim as a 16-year-old Black male juvenile from East Saint Louis, Illinois.

Investigators have worked throughout Sunday and continue into the night, expressing determination to bring justice in the case.

The Major Case Squad is urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation, emphasizing that even minor details may be helpful.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad Command Post at 618-876-7182 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

