BELLEVILLE — A shooting incident that occurred on October 5, 2024, has resulted in the death of a 16-year-old victim, Hayden S. Chisholm, who succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Dec. 29, 2024, at a St. Louis hospital, according to the Belleville Police Department.

The shooting took place at approximately 6:51 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2024, in the 900 block of North 2nd Street in Belleville. Officers responding to the scene found Chisholm lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He received immediate first aid from police before being transported to the hospital by MedStar EMS.

Belleville Police said preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting followed an altercation over narcotics involving Chisholm and two male suspects. Witnesses described the suspects as Black males in their teens, wearing black clothing, who fled the scene — one on foot and the other on a bicycle. The Belleville Police secured the area and began a crime scene investigation, with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney's Office reviewed the case shortly after the shooting and issued charges against Jalyn A. Givens, 19, of Cahokia Heights, including aggravated battery and attempted armed robbery. A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested but released pending further investigation.

The Belleville Police Department said it will continue to collaborate with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office as they pursue this case and any future charges.

