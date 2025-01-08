EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, that a 16-year-old from Columbia, Mo., has been detained on juvenile charges involving alleged possession of a handgun.

The juvenile is charged in a Delinquency Petition with Armed Violence, Possession of Cannabis With Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Delinquent Minor and Resisting a Peace Officer.

The charges allege the juvenile had a 9mm handgun and 30 to 500 grams of cannabis in his possession, and attempted to run from a police officer, on Jan. 2, 2025.

Alton Police Department investigated the case. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

