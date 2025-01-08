EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, that a 16-year-old from Columbia, Mo., has been detained on juvenile charges involving alleged possession of a handgun.

The juvenile is charged in a Delinquency Petition with Armed Violence, Possession of Cannabis With Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Delinquent Minor and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The charges allege the juvenile had a 9mm handgun and 30 to 500 grams of cannabis in his possession, and attempted to run from a police officer, on Jan. 2, 2025.

Alton Police Department investigated the case. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this:

Haine Issues Comments On Pair Accused Of Shooting Toward School Bus In Alton
Mar 3, 2025
Belleville Juvenile Detained On Charge Of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon
Jan 29, 2025
Charges Filed Against 17-Year-Old East St. Louis Teen In Belleville Shooting Case
Feb 6, 2025
18-Year-Old East St. Louis Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In St. Louis County Homicide
Feb 5, 2025
Alton Police Lieutenant Praised for Proactive Approach With Juveniles In Situation
Feb 6, 2025

 