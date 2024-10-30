EFFINGHAM – The Carrollton High School volleyball team continues its impressive performance, recently clinching the Civic Memorial Girls Tournament and securing a decisive victory over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City in the Effingham St. Anthony's 1A Regional on Tuesday night with a two-game win.

Under the leadership of head coach Crecia Robeen, the Hawks have had a fantastic run of success in the 2024 season with a 28-4 overall record. Carrollton has a remarkable 16-game winning streak. Their latest triumph Tuesday came just days after a 2-0 victory against Greenfield/Northwestern last Thursday.

“The Civic Memorial Tournament was a good one to end the season and for us to get ready for the regionals,” Robeen said. “It was our first-ever volleyball tournament win since I have coached, and we are really pumped.”

The upcoming match against Effingham St. Anthony's is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The outcome of this regional match could have implications for the team's path in the postseason, as the winners will advance to play against teams from other regionals, including the Metro East Lutheran and Lebanon sites.

Coach Robeen highlighted the contributions of all of her players, citing the standout performances in the CM Tournament of Lauren Flowers, Harper Darr, setter Abby Flowers, and libero Mabry Robeen.

Megan Camden and Alexis Martin also have posted excellent performances in the tournament. Martin is only a sophomore, so the future looks exceptionally bright for her.

Other key members of the Hawks girls volleyball roster are Lilly Bauer, Mara Biermann, Landry Robeen, Hayden Mcmurtie, Sara Albrecht, Tess Price, Chloe McAdams and Hannah Uhles.

The Hawks will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare for the critical regional matchup against host Effingham St. Anthony at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Effingham St. Anthony is 16-12 going into the contest.

