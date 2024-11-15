Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON - Over $1.6 million has been allocated towards street and highway maintenance in Alton from January to December 2025.

City Council members passed a series of related resolutions at Wednesday night’s meeting. Among them is the allocation of $1,660,898.66 worth of Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds “for the purpose of maintaining streets and highways” under the Illinois Highway Code from Jan. 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Also approved was a Maintenance Engineering Agreement between Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) and the City of Alton, which will see the firm perform maintenance engineering services for these road improvements, including bridge inspection engineering.

Documents filed with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) show the $1.6 million in MFT funds will be used to purchase materials, rent equipment, and reimburse SMS for their engineering services on the project. Not included is an exact list of streets or highways to be maintained.

The City Council also authorized the Comptroller’s Office to advertise bids for the city’s 2025 MFT Street Maintenance Program. All items related to the 2025 street improvements passed unanimously and without further discussion.

A full recording of the Nov. 13, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

