GRAFTON - Kick back for a weekend of soul stirring blues music during the 15th Annual Grafton Winery Blues Festival Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, 2025 at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd., Grafton.

This free event features the music of regional blues bands at the scenic winery nestled in the hills of Grafton. The Vineyards will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 17 and May 18 serving award-winning Grafton Winery wines, beer and drinks along with a special Blues Festival Menu. No outside food or drinks will be allowed as per state law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Blues Fest weekend will preview Friday, May 16 with a special event at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton. The Mojo Express Blues Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at the downtown Grafton location.

Kicking off the weekend of music on Saturday, May 17 at The Vineyards will be a classic blues band lineup including:

Ivas John Band from 1 to 4 p.m.

Soulard Blue Band from 5 to 8 p.m.

Entertainment on Sunday, May 18 will include:

Blue Moon Blues Band from Noon to 3 p.m.

Billy Peek Band from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the Grafton Winery at (618) 786-3001.

More like this: