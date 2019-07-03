

JERSEYVILLE - Celebrate the best of Jersey County during the 150th annual Jersey County Fair July 9 – 14 celebrating the past and present. Grandstand events will feature the rumble of tractors at the popular tractor pull and the roar of the crowd as bull riders try to beat the buzzer in the IPRA Rodeo. Watch as drivers compete to be the last one standing at the annual Demolition Derby. This year’s fair schedule is packed with great activities and grandstand events sure to entertain everyone.

Returning to the Jersey County Fair is the International Professional Rodeo. Watch cowboys and cowgirls compete in calf roping, bull riding, steer wrestling and other premiere rodeo events on Thursday, July 11 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

The excitement in the grandstand continues into Friday night, July 12 with the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Super Pro Showdown with three different classes: limited pro stock tractors, lightweight super stock tractors, and pro mod 4-WD trucks. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Strap in and get ready for the excitement with the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association’s Tractor and Truck Pull on Saturday, July 13 beginning at 6 p.m. Offering competition classes the ITPA has something for every tractor pulling fan. The classes on tap this year include: 6850 pro farm tractors, 8500 limited pro stock, 1900 Mini Rods, local 4-wheel stock diesel and gas trucks, and pro street diesel trucks. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Many other fair favorites will return this year, including animal shows and the all-night carnival rides. Children can enjoy the all-night carnival rides, beginning Tuesday, July 9 and continuing through Sunday, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Armbands for unlimited rides on Tuesday and Sunday will be $20 each, and $25 on Wednesday through Saturday. Individual tickets for rides are $1.25 each or 22 tickets for $20. Most rides require two to three tickets. There will also be a free petting zoo starting Tuesday evening from 6 to 10 p.m.

Sit back and relax with family and friends as you watch the annual Fair Parade which steps off Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m. The grand marshals will lead the parade down State Street. Following the parade, local talent will take the stage to amaze the judges and the grandstand audience during the annual Fair Talent Competition. Contestants will compete for the Junior and Senior Division Titles, and winners will go on to compete in January at the IAAF State Talent Competition in Springfield, IL. Grandstand tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under and $6 for track seats.

This year’s Jersey County Fair Queen and Little Miss Jersey County will be crowned during the Jersey County Queen Pageant Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. The queen will then compete in Springfield at the County Fair Convention in January. Grandstand tickets are $6 for adults, $2 for children and $8 for track seats.

The fair will go out with a bang at the Power Wheels and Demolition Derby on Sunday, July 14 starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans of all ages can cheer on their favorite drivers and watch until the last car is left standing. Grandstand and infield tickets for the Derby are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Local farmers and young exhibitors will continue the fair’s livestock show tradition. Events include:

Monday, July 8

8 a.m.: 4-H Livestock Show

7 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Auction

Tuesday, July 9

8 a.m.: Sheep Show

Wednesday, July 10

8 a.m.: Beef Show

6 p.m.: Rabbit Show

Saturday, July 13

8 a.m.: Swine Show

9 a.m.: Dairy Show

Sunday, July 14

9 a.m.: Goat Show

General gate admission is $2 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. Grandstand event prices vary for each event. An ATM will be available on the festival grounds.

For more information on event pricing or general fair information, visit www.JerseyCountyFair.com or call (618) 498-3422. (Please note: Direct all questions or messages via the Fair’s Facebook page.)

