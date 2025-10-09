ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally struck by a stray bullet while inside his home during a shooting incident in the 10200 block of Hobkirk Drive on Wednesday evening, Oct. 8, 2025, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Duwan Morgan of St. Louis, was shot around 6:10 p.m. when multiple individuals were exchanging gunfire outside his residence, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call reporting the shooting. Morgan was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed Morgan was inside his home when he was hit by a stray bullet from outside,” St. Louis County Police said in a news release issued Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. The shooting involved several subjects firing at each other in the area.

The investigation remains active, and police are urging anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 636-529-8210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), with the possibility of a reward.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or provided further details as the inquiry continues. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

