EDWARDSVILLE – The 14th Annual Tiger Ambush Band Classic was once again a showcase for some of the best marching bands in Illinois and Missouri.

First place overall at the 14th Annual Tiger Ambush Band Classic Saturday at the Edwardsville High School field went to Salem Community High School Marching Wildcats in Class A, Mehlville High School Marching Panthers in Class AA, Rockwood Summit High School Silver Falcon Marching Band in Class AAA and Timberland High School Marching Wolves in Class AAAA.

Salem, Mehlville, Rockwood, and Timberland all posted firsts in Outstanding Color Guard, Outstanding Percussion, and Outstanding General Effect. The Belleville East High School Marching Lancers were first in Outstanding Music for AAAA.

The Salem Band is directed by John A. Randolph, Timberland by Courtney White, Mehlville by Tony Brown, and Rockwood Summit by Jeremy Loui.

The competition on the EHS football field in the Sports Complex drew an estimated 4,000 spectators throughout the day and was a big success, Tiger Ambush Classic organizers said.

13 high school marching bands from Illinois and Missouri competed across four class sizes: A, AA, AAA, and AAAA.

“In the Tiger Ambush Classic, classes are designated by the number of instrumentalists (winds and percussionists), not by the total student population of the high school,” explained Ryan Lipscomb, EHS Director of Bands. “At most other competitions, bands are placed in categories by the size of the high school. We believe that classifying by band size creates a more even competition.”

The Ambush will be juried by seven distinguished specialists in the music and performance field who are traveling to Edwardsville specifically for this event.

Marching competitions are judged in the following categories: Outstanding Color Guard, Outstanding Percussion, Outstanding Music, and Outstanding Visual Performance.

The Edwardsville High School Band is under the direction of Ryan Lipscomb, Director of Bands, and Dean Anderson, Assistant Director of Bands.

The EHS Band program includes these ensembles: Marching Band (or “Marching Tigers”), Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Pep Band, Color Guard, Winter Guard, and Drumline. In any given season, between 85-125 students participate in the EHS Band Program. The EHS Band conducted an exhibition performance as part of the Tiger Ambush Band Classic.

