ALTON - After successful 2020 and 2021 virtual events, the highly anticipated in-person return of the Alton Miles for Meso 5k Run and 3K Fun Run and Walk is being held on Saturday, September 24. More than 1,000 participants will gather in person and virtually to fundraise and spread awareness about mesothelioma.

Started in 2009 by Simmons Hanly Conroy, the Alton Miles for Meso event takes place every September in recognition of National Mesothelioma Awareness Day.

Race day festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. at Simmons Hanly Conroy headquarters at One Court Street in Alton, across from Marquette High School. The race starts at 9 a.m. Registration is still available for $45 the morning of the race. All registration fees benefit the charity and include a long-sleeve, moisture-wicking shirt.

Over the past 13 years, Miles for Meso events nationwide have raised over $850,000 to benefit mesothelioma awareness and research. For the ninth straight year, proceeds from the Alton event will benefit the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), the largest independent asbestos victims’ organization in the United States.

Founded in 2004, the ADAO is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy, and community initiatives. The 2021 race raised $38,000 for ADAO. Cumulatively, the race has raised over $155,000 for the organization.

“We are so grateful for Simmons Hanly Conroy’s ongoing support of our organization and commitment to not only spreading awareness about the hazards of asbestos exposure but helping families who are suffering from its effects,” said Linda Reinstein, co-founder, and president of ADAO. “We’re so pleased to be a part of Miles for Meso and look forward to another wonderful turnout.”

Metro Tri Club of Edwardsville, Illinois, co-organizes the race along with firm employees. The overall top five men and women 5K finishers will each win cash prizes of $500, $250, $200, $100, and $50, respectively.

Additionally, the first, second, and third-place finishers in each age group will receive custom Miles for Meso medals, and the top fundraising team and individual will be recognized as well.

In lieu of cash, alternative prizes will be given to student-athletes who place in the top five of the men’s or women’s category. Age groups can be found on the registration page. All participants will receive a finisher medal.

Corporate sponsors for Miles for Meso include Diamond Sponsors BDO, Classic Graphics, First Mid Bank & Trust, Jenner & Block, Impact Strategies, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, Sokolove Law, and The Bridge Church. Platinum Sponsors include Acropolis Technology Group, Asbestos.com, Kiku Obata, and Lockton Pohlman Court Reporting.

