Is "get organized" on your list for 2022? If so, local professional organizer Jeni Brown hopes you’ll join her 14-Day Declutter Challenge.

"I love running challenges," Brown says. "They are a great way to get people motivated and help them stay on track. There’s a sense of accountability that makes tasks easier to complete." And easy is essential, she notes. "When it comes to getting organized, keeping things simple is the key to success."

It’s a process, she explains. There is a strategy and a system behind it. "Decluttering is not about getting rid of a bunch of stuff. It’s about identifying what has value in your life; the things that benefit you and that make your life better."

This is not her first decluttering challenge. She held one last March that spanned the entire month. This year, she is offering a condensed version that is 14 days and focuses on high traffic, high clutter areas of the home, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and closets.

"This quick and easy challenge is a great way to start the new year organized," she says.

While organizing is something that Brown is passionate about, she acknowledges that some do not share that sentiment. "Many people dread it. It’s overwhelming to them."

Dealing with clutter can be very draining because of all the decision-making involved in the process. To make it more manageable, she designs her challenges to be completed in small chuncks of time. "I don’t want the process to be cumbersome," she explains. To that end, the decluttering tasks in her challenge can be completed in 30-minutes or less.

One of the benefits of the challenge is the support system. "Getting organized is so much easier when you have someone in your corner, providing guidance and rooting for you," she says. "I love being a resource for my clients, and that’s what participants in the challenge will receive. They don’t just get a daily decluttering task; they get strategies that work in the long-term, helpful product ideas that won’t break the bank, and the ability to get their organizing questions answered. "It’s like having a professional organizer in your back pocket for two weeks," she says.

Getting organized is a process, and there can be some trial and error in figuring out what will work best for clients. "There is not a one-size-fits-all solution. We all have our own struggles."

Brown says she uniquely understands how difficult it is to get and stay organized because she personally lived that struggle for years. "Getting organized changed my life," she says.

She also hopes to dispel the myths people have about working with a professional organizer.

"People worry that we will judge them, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. There is no judgment or shame, just helpful solutions."

She said another common misconception is that a professional organizer will make you get rid of a certain number of things. "That is not the case," she explains. "What stays and what goes is always up to the individual. Assigning a home for all items is what is most important."

And what about all those fancy containers?

Buying any type of container is the last stage in the process, and often is unnecessary. "You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get organized," she says, adding, "I am all about repurposing and reusing."

The 14-Day Declutter Challenge runs January 10-24. The cost to participate is $14 and you can register at https://www.savvyspacesorganizing.com. For more information, contact Jeni Brown at (618) 512-5292 or jeni@savvyspacesorganizing.com.

